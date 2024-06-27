Watch Now
NewsOpinion

Actions

Community Comment: Brightest & Best, Michigan Central Station & RMC

Community Comment on Brightest & Best, MI Central & RMC
Editorial Director Chuck Stokes shares viewer comments about WXYZ's Brighest and Best, Michigan Central Station and the Rocket Mortgage Classic
2024 Brightest and Best graphic with sponsors.jpg
Michigan Central Station tour
Rocket Mortgage Classic
Posted at 2:03 PM, Jun 27, 2024

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time to see what’s on the minds of our viewers. We begin with some reaction to our 2024 Brightest and Best high school scholar’s editorial. Laurie Swier said:

“I was hoping my son would have made this, but he was #5 of the top 10 graduating seniors.”

Channel 7 Facebook friend Linda Johnson Robb replied:

“Congrats to your son. Sounds like he’s going to have a great future ahead of him!”

Iris Woods wrote:

“Help me congratulate my grandson Kelvin for making Michigan’s Brightest and Best. WXYZ Channel 7 will feature all the 2024 scholars who made the list. Congratulations Kelvin. We are so, so proud of you.”

Five hundred and eighty-nine TV-7 Facebook friends “Liked or Loved” Ms. Woods’ post. They sent us oodles of congratulatory images.

Our station editorial congratulating the Michigan Central Station team on their grand re-opening triggered these responses. Andrew Higgins remarked:

“Now all we need, is a train.”

All in time Mr. Higgins. We have to crawl before we run!

David Hamilton wrote:

“Restoring part of Detroit’s past glamour.”

Carl Brooks said:

“Thank you, Ford Motor Company!”

Another viewer simply said:

“So beautiful!”

- Anna Welke Trionfi

Carolyn Stanley Wixson declared:

And finally, two quick reactions to the Rocket Mortgage Classic gold tournament. One viewer wrote:

“Love the DGC (Detroit Club Club).”

- Judithann Otto

And Jaden Hidalgo said one word to describe his feelings:

“Awesome!”

That’s it for now. Thanks for writing and watching.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director
Broadcast: June 27 - 30, 2024

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard