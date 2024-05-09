Community Comment: Channel 7 viewers react to Detroit NFL Draft success

WXYZ DETROIT — Our Channel 7 Editorials about the highly successful Detroit NFL Draft generated the “Lion’s” share – no pun intended - of Community Comments over the past several weeks. We received more than 4-thousand Facebook “Likes/Loves”. Here are some of them.

Gina Towns of Detroit said:

“I love my city 100-percent! Born and raised in the "D". I'm so proud of us! Keep doing great things Detroit!.”

Frederick Middleton wrote:

“What an amazing year; the Lions restoring the roar and the city hosting the NFL draft. You should be proud!”

Margi Swick sent us this comment:

“I'd love to hear more about the person who facilitated shuttles from the airport and around the county to the Draft, that airport shuttle was GENIUS in my opinion."

Patti Russell-Reed said:

“Yes, everyone, even down here in Florida, we’re talking about what a success it was!”

Bob Bassill observed:

“Detroit is a great city. The people are very friendly, I enjoyed my time there.”

Dana McLean from Holton, MI. said:

“We paid $5.00 for parking, the Q-Line is free…and the draft was free. There were police everywhere, which wasn't needed but made me feel better. I didn't see any problems.”

Keith Mayberry wrote:

“It was a great time for me and my son.”

Bob Hartman left this message:

“It was great hearing people from out of state commenting how great Detroit was. Great job to all those involved.”

Eileen Cuny wrote:

“I watched from Florida and was amazed at the turnout!”

And viewer Ann Marie simply sent in Honolulu Blue and black hearts.

Thanks for writing!

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: May 9 - 12, 2024



