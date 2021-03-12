Community Comment: Channel 7 viewers react to Detroit Riverwalk's best in the nation honor

WXYZ DETROIT — Our station editorial about USA Today honoring Detroit for having the best Riverwalk in the nation triggered a flurry of comments.

Mary Ann Budd said:

“It really is lovely! Well done and still expanding. Been walking it for years.”

John Doyle wrote on Facebook:

“Kinda think some of that had to do with Canada not being an immediate cesspool across the river.”

Another TV-7 viewer wrote:

“Great views, even see kayaks along the edge. Ships dock, boat rides, and yes, the carousel too.”

- Pam Kondziola

Cathy Eovaldi asked:

“There is a carousel? Since when?”

Pat Clarkson responded:

“It’s been there for many years. It’s on the north end.”

Patrice M. Ticknor sent us this message:

“The Riverwalk is terrific. Too bad the decrepit mess that is Hart Plaza detracts from its beauty.”

Corey Ruzicka asked:

“How safe is it to walk?”

Elizabeth Chilton replied:

“If you go there, you will realize it is beautiful, friendly and safe.”

Val Magnuson shared this comment:

“Once upon a time, Motown was considered to be the ‘Paris’ of the Midwest.”

Jason Park observed:

“Robert Valade Park is a must see. It’s by far the best on the riverwalk.”

Renetta Bruski Kunnath said:

“Experience a change of scenery and watch the freighters float by.”

Mark Lustig added:

“Can’t wait for bike riding season. Our usual summer route ends with some beer and food at one of Detroit’s great establishments.”

And finally, Stacy Stannecki made this simple comment about the Riverwalk:

“One of my favorite places!”

That’s it for now. Thanks for writing and watching!

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: March 11 - 14, 2021