Community Comment: Channel 7 viewers salute graduates and U.S. military servants

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it's time to share some Community Comments. Our station editorial congratulating all college graduates prompted this feedback. Allison Parks said:

"With so much bad news to report, thank you Channel 7 for taking the time to honor these graduates. After years of hard work, they deserve positive recognition."

Another viewer wrote:

"My granddaughter is among this year's college grads. She's now headed to medical school. I'm so proud of her and her parents."

P. Cole

Our Channel 7 Editorial saluting Southeast Michigan's Brightest & Best high school graduates for the 43rd consecutive year, generated this succinct comment from Angie Emming:

"Love this tradition."

S. Denise Martin sent us a nice graphic that read:

"Congratulations! Wishing you good luck and success all through your life. Happy graduation."

Our editorial paying tribute to Military Appreciation Month sparked absolute respect for our men and women who are currently in uniform or have served in the U,S, Armed Forces.

This group of viewers "liked" the editorial. This group "loved" it. There were no "dislikes." And we also received some nice thanks from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, VFW and DAV, for our special Spotlight on the News program saluting the U. S. Military.

Here are a few excerpts:

“Thank you very much for taking the time to talk with us and the other branches of the military.”

U.S. Army

“Thank you to your team for helping us get the message out.”

U.S. Marine Corp

“The interview was great!”

U.S. Navy

“You guys nailed it.”

VFW & USAF

That's it for now, Thanks for writing and watching.

I'm Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: June 9 - 12, 2022