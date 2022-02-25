Community Comment: Channel 7 viewers sound off on pothole season in Michigan

WXYZ DETROIT — Our Action News stories and Channel 7 Editorial about pothole season triggered a flood of viewer mail. Phil Guerra wrote us a long letter that read in part:

“Currently, Michigan allows trucks with a gross vehicle weight up to 164,000 pounds. Ohio and Indiana only allow trucks of 80,000 pounds or less. (If) you want to know where the potholes are, try Michigan Avenue EB where the I-275 (Freeway) NB ramp is; or all of Merriman Road (and) all of the roads surrounding DTW Airport. All counties! We still can’t be the road builders the Romans were.”

Laura Prior Minor wrote:

“They keep taking our taxes, increasing taxes, and we still have $#@% for roads. This state is a flippin joke!”

Another TV-7 watcher said:

“Defund the government and let private corporations do what they can’t.”

Charles Biatttenberger

Chris Kato sent in this question and statement:

“We need to help them find potholes? Drive down a road, any road. You’ll find the potholes.”

Deb Lyn:

“Still waiting for our governor to actually do her campaign slogan, “Fix the d—n roads!”

Another viewer:

“Road commission doesn’t ever fix the potholes. They just chuck loose asphalt somewhere in the general area of a pothole.”

Mark Gaissert

And there was this comment:

“Normalize the problem to reduce the blame. I see what you did there.”

Jacob Dimick

And the last word for today goes to Donald Cooper:

“Hey Michigan, this is one of the reasons I moved to Arizona.”

I'm Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: February 25 - 27, 2022

