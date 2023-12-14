Community Comment: Conde Nast, NFL Daft & holiday giving/volunteering

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s time to wrap up our Community Comments for the calendar year 2023. Val Magnuson made this observation about Detroit’s top recognition from Conde Nast’s Travel List:

“Long ago, Detroit was (called) the Paris of the Midwest. The old girl fell dismally-so, nowhere to go but up. Good luck, Detroit.”

Another viewer said:

“Another deserving award for our city. I’m so glad we’re getting national attention for Detroit’s revitalization efforts.”



A. Webber

Our holiday lights editorial triggered this comment from Polly Williams.

“Thank you for sharing these wonderful locations. Last year we visited Greenfield Village. We plan to go ice skating in downtown Detroit around Christmas.”

Detroiters seem excited about the upcoming NFL Draft even if they are a little cynical about our teams.

Tony Tee said:

“The Lions only Super Bowl, the NFL Draft.”

Adam Bronkowski said:

“Detroit knows how to throw a good party. We’re ready. This is the D!”

Our editorial about end of the year donating and volunteering prompted Jamie Gipson to recommend a Detroit non-profit called: Kind Human 4 Human Kind on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/people/Kind-Human-4-Human-Kind/61550290786668/

Joyce Elsner took exception to the part of our editorial about inflation. She wrote:

“There (were) five years in the last 49 years where inflation exceeded the 2022 rate. It’s the responsibility of the news media to keep the public truthfully informed.”

That’s it for this year. Thanks for writing and watching. Happy Holidays! We’ll see you in 2024 with more Editorials and Community Comments.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: December 14 - 17, 2023



