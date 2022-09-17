Community Comment: DDP Centennial, Labor Day & Auto Show

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it's time to see what's on our viewers' minds. Reaction to station editorial saluting the Downtown Detroit Partnership on its centennial anniversary, was "liked" by Lori Brown, Togie Hughes, Dominic Ayers, Gloria Newton, Julie Finn, and several other TV-7 fans. Debi Sierpien "loved" it.

Nicole Evans sent us this comment that was pretty representative of everyone else:

"Detroit has had its ups and downs but I've never been prouder of my city. Congratulations to the DDP for reaching 100 years old."



Our editorial about the significance of Labor Day triggered these comments. Walter Montgomery said:

" I hope people remember that if it wasn't for the labor movement, America wouldn't be the great country it is."

D. Arrington said:

"Detroit's role in helping to create a strong middle-class is legendary. Labor isn't as strong as strong as it used to be but it's making a nice comeback."

Another viewer wrote:

"I love Labor Day weekend in Detroit. We have so many choices of how to celebrate our summer before it's time to get the kids back in school and cracking down on them doing their homework."

C. Friedman

Our editorial kicking off Detroit's first international auto show in three-and-a-half years was welcomed by most.

Tim Haley said:

"I'm a car enthusiast so I can't wait to see this year's show. The indoor/outdoor stuff is going to be different than the old January show, but I glad it's back."

Another viewer wrote:

"Let's show the world why we mean business when it comes to cars and trucks, and now electric vehicles."

Ernestine S.

But there are doubters about the new show. This viewer wrote:

Autorama is a lot better. Better cars, better people, and a hell of a lot more fun."

Dr. Truth Pendagrass

Well, time will tell. Detroit's big North American show is now officially underway. BJ Amerine sent us this emogi to some up his or her excitement.

Thanks for writing and watching.

I'm Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

September 15- 18, 2022