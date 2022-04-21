Community Comment: Detroit Tigers' Opening Day, Motor City Makeover, and 2024 Detroit NFL Draft

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time to share some comments from Channel 7 viewers. Our station Editorial about the Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day at Comerica Park prompted Ricardo Seeward to write:

“Got my ticket. This (was) my 17th home opener in a row. Not counting 2020 when no one got to go.”

Now, that’s what you call a loyal Detroit Tigers fan!

Another viewer wrote:

“I’m sure everyone will have a much better time now that we are getting the NFL Draft.”

Al Seder

And, of course, Opening Day baseball always generates good memories from the past. David Schatner recalled:

“I saw (Mark Steven Fidrych nicknamed) ‘The Bird’ pitch on Opening Day with (my) Dad in 1977.”

Our Editorial urging participation in Detroit’s upcoming Motor City Makeover 365 triggered Facebook ‘Likes’ from Deb Kennedy, William Sutton, Sharon L. Smith, and Gail Bailey. We also got a ‘Haha’ from Daniel Moroni.

And this comment from Edgar Grant:

“In my Northwest Detroit neighborhood, we work hard to keep it clean. My neighbors and I don’t have a lot of money, but we help each other out and we’ve set a block club standard everyone is held to.”

The good publicity and economic boost sure to come from the 2024 NFL Draft in downtown Detroit, has its skeptics. Paul Gromek asked:

“How is the NFL Draft happening in Detroit for 3 days going to make the life of the average Detroit citizen any better?”

But Bill Jones viewed this exciting the news differently. He said:

“The (Detroit) Lions will have the Top Pick on home field.”

That’s it for now. Thanks for writing and watching.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcaster: April 21 - 24, 2022