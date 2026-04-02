Community Comment: Detroiters react to Travel & Leisure magazine "good news" article

WXYZ DETROIT — Our recent editorial on Travel & Leisure magazine ranking Detroit as one of the coolest cities in the Midwest triggered a floodgate of reactions. More than 600 Facebook “likes” and nearly 100 comments. For example:

Ron Klug said:

“(The) RenCen (is) the image that says Detroit to the world.”

Hugh Neville wrote:

“The great city of Detroit is smack in the middle of the Great Lakes!”

Another viewer opined:

“Channel 7 should ask the people that have to work there.”

- Richland Elainek

Joe Lombardo said:

“I work and live in Detroit and love it!

Jeff Bargowski said cautiously:

“Detroit comeback! We’ll cross our fingers.”

Another viewer wrote:

“Detroit is one of the best (cities) in America.”

- Vincenzo Calimazzo

Diane Harbour reflected:

“I have (had) the good fortune of watching it comeback.”

Someone else said:

“Detroit has always been cool.”

- Debo Louie

Larry Gunsberg wrote:

“Proud to be a lifelong Detroiter. Kudos from the travel press.”

Another Channel 7 watcher said:

“Detroit is a great city and so are the people of Detroit.”

- Gary Tringale

Cindy Wiegand exclaimed:

“We’re awesome!”

Patti Brenckle wrote:

“So wonderful to read Detroit is continuing to get better and better.”

Someone else said:

“Don’t need a magazine to tell me what’s up; day late and a dollar short.”

- Erock Nadu

Annette Harden said:

“I LOVE my downtown.”

Karen Moore Gray exclaimed:

“Detroiter for life!”

Jack Johnson wants all visitors to:

“Try the (Detroit) pizza.”

And finally, this comment from Robert Muccino said:

“Every time I’m downtown, I see new things.”

Thanks for writing.

I'm Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: April 2 - 5, 2026