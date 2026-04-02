Community Comment: Detroiters react to Travel & Leisure magazine "good news" article

WXYZ DETROIT — Our recent editorial on Travel & Leisure magazine ranking Detroit as one of the coolest cities in the Midwest triggered a floodgate of reactions. More than 600 Facebook “likes” and nearly 100 comments. For example:
Ron Klug said:
“(The) RenCen (is) the image that says Detroit to the world.”
Hugh Neville wrote:
“The great city of Detroit is smack in the middle of the Great Lakes!”
Another viewer opined:
“Channel 7 should ask the people that have to work there.”
- Richland Elainek
Joe Lombardo said:
“I work and live in Detroit and love it!
Jeff Bargowski said cautiously:
“Detroit comeback! We’ll cross our fingers.”
Another viewer wrote:
“Detroit is one of the best (cities) in America.”
- Vincenzo Calimazzo
Diane Harbour reflected:
“I have (had) the good fortune of watching it comeback.”
Someone else said:
“Detroit has always been cool.”
- Debo Louie
Larry Gunsberg wrote:
“Proud to be a lifelong Detroiter. Kudos from the travel press.”
Another Channel 7 watcher said:
“Detroit is a great city and so are the people of Detroit.”
- Gary Tringale
Cindy Wiegand exclaimed:
“We’re awesome!”
Patti Brenckle wrote:
“So wonderful to read Detroit is continuing to get better and better.”
Someone else said:
“Don’t need a magazine to tell me what’s up; day late and a dollar short.”
- Erock Nadu
Annette Harden said:
“I LOVE my downtown.”
Karen Moore Gray exclaimed:
“Detroiter for life!”
Jack Johnson wants all visitors to:
“Try the (Detroit) pizza.”
And finally, this comment from Robert Muccino said:
“Every time I’m downtown, I see new things.”
Thanks for writing.
I'm Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director
Broadcast: April 2 - 5, 2026