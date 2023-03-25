Community Comment: DIA, Women's History Month & more

Once again, it’s time for our Community Comment. Our recent station editorial about the Detroit Institute of Arts being voted the #1 Art Museum in the nation by USA Today promoted Bryan Stewart to write:

“We should pay a visit.”

To which another TV-7 viewer, Elizabeth Beaumont,, asked:

“May I go with you all?”

Virgina Brown said:

“I am so glad that the DIA has received this national recognition. We have a jewel rigjt under our nose.”

Phil Little wrote:

“(Detroit is) on a row!”

He was of course referring to the recent announcement that Campus Martius Park and the Riverwalk were also voted #1 in their respective categories of the USA Today competition.

We also received this nice reaction to our station editorial about March being Women’s History Month.

Roberta Jeffries said:

“Thank you, Channel 7. for celebrating the accomplishments of women. All too often, our contributions have been overlooked or taken for granted. Let us never forget!"

We also wanted to share some additional viewer comments about our earlier editorial congratulating Campus Martius and the Riverwalk. The feedback was so overwhelming, we couldn’t share them all in one Community Comment.

Scott Moyer wrote:

“Thank you for not purposely trying to put Detroit in a negative light.”

And a TV-7 fan said:

“Downtown’s Detroit Riverwalk has a wide variety of views, parks, and other attractions.”

Another viewer said, simply:

“I love Detroit.”

Michael Reed wrote:

“It’s amazing to see the transformation of an area that was so disrespected.”

Robert Dowdell sent us this comment:

“Detroit has turned it around with their Riverwalk and Belle Isle is beautiful.”

And finally, this comment from Marcella Vance:

“Congratulations to Detroit’s Riverwalk!”

That’s it for now. Thanks fir writing and watching.

