Watch Now
NewsOpinion

Actions

Community Comment: Dream Cruise, Schools, and Mackinac Island

Community Comment on Dream Cruise, back-to-school, Mackinac Island
In this Community Comment segment, we hear from you, our viewers, on the Woodward Dream Cruise and the awards Mackinac Island recently received.
Dream Cruise logo 2023
Mackinac Island Fudge-1.jpg
Posted at 7:44 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 19:53:20-04

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time to catch up with our Channel 7 Community Comments. One viewer reacted to our Dream Cruise editorial. He said:

“If you enjoy actually driving your classic, stay far away because it's always a parking lot except for Friday night.”

- Duane Sobczak

Aaron D. Smith wrote:

“Grand Rapids will have their version, Metro Cruise, next weekend!”

Believe it or not, everyone didn’t agree with our back to preparation editorial. We hit a nerve with John Matellic. He said:

“Stop the twisted indoctrination of our children, "Our Future Leaders!!!! "

But it was our editorial about Mackinac Island that flooded our in-box with responses. So, we decided to share a few more.

Mary Wilson wrote:

“I absolutely LOVE the island.”

Another viewer wrote:

“I visited this island a couple of weeks ago and it was amazing! I absolutely love the place.”

- Hazel Bolo Mesaris

Beverly Heden said:

“Beautiful area. A must see.”

Someone else wrote:

“It would be beautiful in December with all the Christmas lights.”

- Wanda Reaume

And there was this comment:

“Our home away from home.’

- Kathleen Larabee Thwaites

Many Rowe said:

“My favorite place to go!”

Theresa Helen sent in this comment:

“I love this haven. It’s so magical. I even get a joy out of watching the horses. Have beautiful memories of my trips up there.”

Channel Montgomery said:

“My favorite stress reliever.’

Stella Henley said:

“Absolutely beautiful to visit.”

Someone else wrote:

“It’s a great place. So many wonderful memories. Proud to have spent so much time there.”

- Ivan Scott Colon

Rick Seibold said:

“Love the island. Good to see cars and trucks are banned on the island.”

Thanks for writing and watching.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director
Broadcast: August 31 - September 3, 2023

 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help give books to local kids!