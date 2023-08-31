Community Comment: Dream Cruise, Schools, and Mackinac Island

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time to catch up with our Channel 7 Community Comments. One viewer reacted to our Dream Cruise editorial. He said:

“If you enjoy actually driving your classic, stay far away because it's always a parking lot except for Friday night.”

- Duane Sobczak

Aaron D. Smith wrote:

“Grand Rapids will have their version, Metro Cruise, next weekend!”

Believe it or not, everyone didn’t agree with our back to preparation editorial. We hit a nerve with John Matellic. He said:

“Stop the twisted indoctrination of our children, "Our Future Leaders!!!! "

But it was our editorial about Mackinac Island that flooded our in-box with responses. So, we decided to share a few more.

Mary Wilson wrote:

“I absolutely LOVE the island.”

Another viewer wrote:

“I visited this island a couple of weeks ago and it was amazing! I absolutely love the place.”

- Hazel Bolo Mesaris

Beverly Heden said:

“Beautiful area. A must see.”

Someone else wrote:

“It would be beautiful in December with all the Christmas lights.”

- Wanda Reaume

And there was this comment:

“Our home away from home.’

- Kathleen Larabee Thwaites

Many Rowe said:

“My favorite place to go!”

Theresa Helen sent in this comment:

“I love this haven. It’s so magical. I even get a joy out of watching the horses. Have beautiful memories of my trips up there.”

Channel Montgomery said:

“My favorite stress reliever.’

Stella Henley said:

“Absolutely beautiful to visit.”

Someone else wrote:

“It’s a great place. So many wonderful memories. Proud to have spent so much time there.”

- Ivan Scott Colon

Rick Seibold said:

“Love the island. Good to see cars and trucks are banned on the island.”

Thanks for writing and watching.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: August 31 - September 3, 2023