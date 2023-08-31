Community Comment: Dream Cruise, Schools, and Mackinac Island

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time to catch up with our Channel 7 Community Comments. One viewer reacted to our Dream Cruise editorial. He said:
“If you enjoy actually driving your classic, stay far away because it's always a parking lot except for Friday night.”
- Duane Sobczak
Aaron D. Smith wrote:
“Grand Rapids will have their version, Metro Cruise, next weekend!”
Believe it or not, everyone didn’t agree with our back to preparation editorial. We hit a nerve with John Matellic. He said:
“Stop the twisted indoctrination of our children, "Our Future Leaders!!!! "
But it was our editorial about Mackinac Island that flooded our in-box with responses. So, we decided to share a few more.
Mary Wilson wrote:
“I absolutely LOVE the island.”
Another viewer wrote:
“I visited this island a couple of weeks ago and it was amazing! I absolutely love the place.”
- Hazel Bolo Mesaris
Beverly Heden said:
“Beautiful area. A must see.”
Someone else wrote:
“It would be beautiful in December with all the Christmas lights.”
- Wanda Reaume
And there was this comment:
“Our home away from home.’
- Kathleen Larabee Thwaites
Many Rowe said:
“My favorite place to go!”
Theresa Helen sent in this comment:
“I love this haven. It’s so magical. I even get a joy out of watching the horses. Have beautiful memories of my trips up there.”
Channel Montgomery said:
“My favorite stress reliever.’
Stella Henley said:
“Absolutely beautiful to visit.”
Someone else wrote:
“It’s a great place. So many wonderful memories. Proud to have spent so much time there.”
- Ivan Scott Colon
Rick Seibold said:
“Love the island. Good to see cars and trucks are banned on the island.”
Thanks for writing and watching.
I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director
Broadcast: August 31 - September 3, 2023