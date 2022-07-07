Community Comment: Ford Fireworks, MI Tourism, and Neighborhoods Day

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it's time for feedback from our Channel 7 viewers. Our station editorial about registration for this year's Detroit Neighborhoods Day was 'liked" by Doyle Patti Lambert, "loved" Kimberly Spruill Hampton and garnered a "Haha" by Brian Truba.

Our TV-7 Editorial promoting Michigan Tourism this summer received a thumbs up vote from Andrea McCuiston, Pennie Lee and Todd Laut. But Justin Elliott wasn't buying the come to Pure Michigan tourism advertisement

But it was our Ford Fireworks editorial that drew an overwhelming positive response. Dozens and dozens of people "liked" it. Fifteen people "loved" it, and practically no one gave it a thumbs down.

Here's a sample of some of the comments sent to us.

Deborah Carter said:

“Enjoy! Have fun! Sounds like the fireworks will be great.”

I think it’s safe to say, they were, Ms. Carter.

Preston K. Emanuel wrote:

“Gonna be a million people out there.”

To which Megan Jalbert responded:

“Oh, I work at Children’s Hospital that day. I’ll watch from the windows.”

Another viewer sent us this message:

”Enjoyed when they were at Metro Beach for the past couple years.”

Scott Kucharek

And there was this comment:

“All that stuff falls into the river which is not good for the wildlife and the ecology.”

Julee Iamme



Which triggered this response:

“Professional mortars are black powder and paper; it all burns up. They’re not messy with debris like the fireworks being sent off in neighborhoods”

Duane Sobczak

And there was this friendly advice from Virene Brown, a fireworks fan:

“Block downtown off at 2:00 p.m. during the (Ford) Fireworks.”

That’s it for now. Thanks for writing and watching.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: July 7 - 10, 2022