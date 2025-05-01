Watch Now
Community Comment: Greektown's BIG makeover and Campus Martius - #1 in USA again!

Editorial director Chuck Stokes reads viewer comments about developments in Detroit's Greektown neighborhood and the honors received by Detroit's Campus Martius park
WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time for reaction to our good news editorials about Detroit’s Greektown and Campus Martius Park.

Johns Johnson said:

“They need more Greek/Italian businesses and/or restaurants as it used to be. Cover the street and enclose it as was Trappers Alley.”

Michael Parks writes:

“How many times do we have to reimagine Greektown? It changes every twenty years.”

Another viewer said:

“(It) needs to have Hella's (restaurant) back.”

- Valerie Seit Clark Johnson

Cindy Gregoski asked this question:

“Will there be no driving on Monroe? That would be so much better.”

Shawn Travis added:

“That’s how it used to be. Cars shouldn’t be allowed there.”

Michael Balent likes the Greektown makeover plans but asks:

“Are any improvements planned for the immediate adjacent areas to Greektown with this multi-year plan?”

Campus Martius Park being voted the nation’s best “Top Public Space” three-years in a row triggered these social media responses:

Nancy Owens exclaimed:

“I love this place! I love Detroit!”

Leto Russ said one word:

“Voilá”😊

Sandi Devlin added:

“Fantastic”

Sally Sue said:

“Downtown Detroit is beautiful, well-done Michigan.”

Frank Westley writes:

Give the credit to all Michigan citizens that take pride in the image it sends out to its visitors.”

Someone else said:

“Great, now fix the schools.”

- Jeff Fritz

And there was this comment:

“Campus Martius Park is absolutely awesome and amazing.”

- Margaret Storey

And Joe Hicks said:

“I haven’t been home in years, but I know it’s amazing.”

Yes, it is! Thanks for writing and watching!

I'm Chuck Chuck, Editorial Director
Broadcast: May 1 - 4, 2025

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

