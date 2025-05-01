Community Comment: Greektown's BIG makeover and Campus Martius - #1 in USA again!

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time for reaction to our good news editorials about Detroit’s Greektown and Campus Martius Park.
Johns Johnson said:
“They need more Greek/Italian businesses and/or restaurants as it used to be. Cover the street and enclose it as was Trappers Alley.”
Michael Parks writes:
“How many times do we have to reimagine Greektown? It changes every twenty years.”
Another viewer said:
“(It) needs to have Hella's (restaurant) back.”
- Valerie Seit Clark Johnson
Cindy Gregoski asked this question:
“Will there be no driving on Monroe? That would be so much better.”
Shawn Travis added:
“That’s how it used to be. Cars shouldn’t be allowed there.”
Michael Balent likes the Greektown makeover plans but asks:
“Are any improvements planned for the immediate adjacent areas to Greektown with this multi-year plan?”
Campus Martius Park being voted the nation’s best “Top Public Space” three-years in a row triggered these social media responses:
Nancy Owens exclaimed:
“I love this place! I love Detroit!”
Leto Russ said one word:
“Voilá”😊
Sandi Devlin added:
“Fantastic”
Sally Sue said:
“Downtown Detroit is beautiful, well-done Michigan.”
Frank Westley writes:
Give the credit to all Michigan citizens that take pride in the image it sends out to its visitors.”
Someone else said:
“Great, now fix the schools.”
- Jeff Fritz
And there was this comment:
“Campus Martius Park is absolutely awesome and amazing.”
- Margaret Storey
And Joe Hicks said:
“I haven’t been home in years, but I know it’s amazing.”
Yes, it is! Thanks for writing and watching!
I'm Chuck Chuck, Editorial Director
Broadcast: May 1 - 4, 2025