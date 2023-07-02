Community Comment: High school scholars, ARISE and Autos

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time to catch up on our mail from Channel 7 viewers. Our station editorial salute to Southeast Michigan’s Brightest & Best High School students is constantly causing reaction as the video vignettes run on our air. Here are a few updates.

Michael Marshall, Saunteel Jenkins, and Andre Anise added their “congratulations” to the scholarly seniors.

Marjorie E. Burger of Genesee County added a different perspective. She said:

“Many students work very hard and all they can muster is a C. On the other hand, some of the top students don't always take the hardest classes. I just don't think it is right to just show off students like this, especially when you say, ‘the brightest and best’. It's like no one else counts.”

Our editorial about the upcoming ARISE Detroit Neighborhoods Day sign up prompted these comments. Katy Cook sent in this message:

“I don’t live in the City of Detroit but I’m glad to see this kind of clean up effort being made. It inspires all of us to do our part, no matter which community you call home.”

Bert Guest said:

“I remember when Luther Keith started this neighborhood spruce up campaign. He was ahead of the crowd and has done a remarkable job leading this effort!”

And there was this comment about Detroit’s 2023 North American International Auto Show.

“I’m looking forward to checking out the latest models in the summertime. The outdoors environment will help reinforce the important transition to electric vehicles.”



Peter S.

Thanks for writing and watching.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: June 29 - July 2, 2023