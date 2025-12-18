Community Comment: Hudson’s holiday, generous giving, and volunteer spirit

WXYZ DETROIT — As a New Year inches closer, it’s time to share our last Community Comment for 2025. The opening of the new Hudson’s Tower and Nick Gilbert’s Way public space sparked these social media reactions. Beverly Pierson wrote:

“It is absolutely a beautiful building! It makes Detroit even better!”

Jennifer Wagner and several other people wanted to know:

“Is there anyway I can order the (new edition Hudson’s) Santa Bear?”

Yes, you can go to our website at wxyz.com for details on how to purchase it.

Jillian Roberts exclaimed:

“The decorated Christmas tree, the huge bear, coffee and hot chocolate stands, what a wonderful Hudson’s store memory throwback.”

Our editorial on giving and volunteering during the holiday season holiday triggered some interesting comments. Marcella S. Fox said:

“Driving a fancy car doesn’t mean you’re rich. You don’t know what people are experiencing in their private lives. I was raised to mind my own business and pray for others.”

Another viewer wrote:

"I’m not a church going person, but I do have empathy and kindness in my heart. Grateful for the community that helped.”

- Terri Varady

Richard Johnson said:

“Jesus commanded all of us to feed the poor! That means we all have a responsibility to create wealth.”

Darlene Tyree said:

“Nice to see community leaders out doing for their community, not just a photo opportunity.”

Cathy Rice wrote:

“It is comforting there is food, but so very, very, sad our economy has come to this.”

That’s it for 2025. Thanks for writing and watching. Happy Holidays to all. See you next year.

I’m Chuck Stokes

Broadcast: December 18 - 21, 2025