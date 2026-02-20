Community Comment: "If You Give a Child a Book" & Michigan's winter seasonCrothers

WXYZ DETROIT — We love sharing your feedback for Channel 7.The kickoff of our 2026 “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign prompted some very uplifting comments.

Heather Dubois reacted to the excited children at Crothers Elementary School in Warren:

“I can’t blame them, 5 free books! That’s incredible.I love reading so to me this is so special.”

And she wanted our Carolyn Clifford to know:

“What an amazing role model you are.”

Another viewer described America’s reading challenge:

“We gotta do better.Don’t shoot the messenger.”

- Bitniz Mack

Vicki Perry wrote:

“My 9-year-old niece loves to read.She got 17 books for her birthday, and she is flying through them.”

Marvin Harris said:

“Thank you for your service.”

Alycia Roberts wrote just two powerful words in capital letters:

“THANK YOU”

Ricky Rich used one word to describe his emotion:

“Yes!”

Carolyn Jennings showed her approval for the book campaign this way:

“That's absolutely awesome!”

Keith Reynolds gave us his thumbs up and one:

“Awesome”

Another viewer gave us three animated Awesomes:

- Michelle Goik Sankovic

And there was this thoughtful comment from Val Peterson:

“With all the bad things that are happening in our country right now, thank you for doing something positive for our children.”

Our station editorial about Michigan’s tough winter weather this year caused one Channel 7 viewer to look on the bright side.He wrote:

“But it’s warming up next week, I heard.”

- Ryan Limes

And this final comment:

“This is a good old fashioned Midwest winter!”

- A. Pressley

Thanks for writing and watching.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: February 19 - 22, 2026

