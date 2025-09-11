Community Comment: Labor Day, back to school, children's books, Dream Cruise

WXYZ DETROIT — Our editorial on Labor Day 2025 prompted this response from Nick Plaskon. He writes:
“A day set aside to honor those who earn their bread by the sweat of their brow.”
Another Channel 7 viewer said:
“Without unions we would not have this day.”
- A. Allan
The editorial and campaign for “If You Give a Child a Book” earned this response from Pepper Elementary School in Oak Park:
“Awesome opportunity for our Pepper Panthers to participate in with WXYZ-TV Channel 7! Literacy is so important, and we always create opportunities to grow.Our students love reading!”
- Pepper Elementary School, Oak Park
Val Magnuson wrote:
“Library story hours often have book sales.”
Richard Andres of Detroit said:
“There are free books EVERYWHERE.”
Our editorial on back-to-school preparation for the new school year triggered an important and hot issue. Stacey Eggert sent us this message:
“A lot of school staff will be starting the year without a contract.”
But the overwhelming amount of mail we received was in response to our broadcast coverage of the annual Woodward Dream Cruise.We received so many messages, we’ll have to devote a future Community Comment segment to it. Here’s a little sample: Austin Schwark said from Birmingham:
“The Dream Cruise was truly a dream.”
Al Peterson wrote:
“What a blast at the Woodward Dream Cruise 30th anniversary. It begins in Ferndale and goes to Pontiac through 9 towns, 4 lanes in each direction for 16 miles. Most every type of vehicle imaginable and some you’d never think of.”
We’ll share more messages later.
I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Directror
Broadcast: September 11 - 14, 2025