Community Comment: Labor Day, back to school, children's books, Dream Cruise

Editorial Director Chuck Stokes shares viewer comments on recent editorials about Labor Day, the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign, the new school year and the Woodward Dream Cruise.
WXYZ DETROIT — Our editorial on Labor Day 2025 prompted this response from Nick Plaskon. He writes:

“A day set aside to honor those who earn their bread by the sweat of their brow.”
Another Channel 7 viewer said:

“Without unions we would not have this day.”
-          A. Allan

The editorial and campaign for “If You Give a Child a Book” earned this response from Pepper Elementary School in Oak Park:

“Awesome opportunity for our Pepper Panthers to participate in with WXYZ-TV Channel 7! Literacy is so important, and we always create opportunities to grow.Our students love reading!”
-          Pepper Elementary School, Oak Park

Val Magnuson wrote:

“Library story hours often have book sales.”

Richard Andres of Detroit said:

“There are free books EVERYWHERE.”

Our editorial on back-to-school preparation for the new school year triggered an important and hot issue. Stacey Eggert sent us this message:

“A lot of school staff will be starting the year without a contract.”

But the overwhelming amount of mail we received was in response to our broadcast coverage of the annual Woodward Dream Cruise.We received so many messages, we’ll have to devote a future Community Comment segment to it. Here’s a little sample: Austin Schwark said from Birmingham:

“The Dream Cruise was truly a dream.”

Al Peterson wrote:

“What a blast at the Woodward Dream Cruise 30th anniversary. It begins in Ferndale and goes to Pontiac through 9 towns, 4 lanes in each direction for 16 miles. Most every type of vehicle imaginable and some you’d never think of.”

We’ll share more messages later.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Directror
Broadcast: September 11 - 14, 2025

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

