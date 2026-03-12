Community Comment: "Let's Talk" reaction from viewers throughout S.E. Michigan

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s been a busy year with our Channel 7 “Let’s Talk” community engagement forums.We kicked it off last March in Waterford. Since then, we’ve visited all these Southeast Michigan locations. And here’s a sample of some of the things you wanted to discuss.

Brian Shorkey said:

“Just yesterday a woman was hit on I-94 between 8- & 9-mile roads.It breaks my heart to hear about these things.”

Anthony Lafata suggested:

“Let’s talk about small towns within towns that shouldn’t exist. For example, Utica and Centerline. Both are unnecessary.”

Annette Marie Buonbrisco said:

“Utica seems just fine for all to visit and play, and why take away its little town effect?”

Another viewer opined:

“I think if Shelby Township wants their own downtown, they should build it themselves and not just take over a historic town.”

- Mary Kozen

Someone else offered this thought:

“I’d like to see retirement lowered so people can draw on investments at 50.5 years without penalty.”

- Denny Ziarko

Brett Correll said:

“Let’s talk about how we have waaaaaay too many streetlights and need (some) proper roundabouts.”

Jackie Williams- Zambo wanted to weigh in on an earlier topic:

“I agree, leave Utica alone.”

Another viewer wanted to talk about a list of issues. She asked:

“How about ‘Fix the Damn’ roads never got done and the weight limits for semi’s is higher in Michigan than any other state?Or what about all the cannabis shops that continue to open? Are they being monitored?”

- Joyce Ellies

And finally, Margaret Koski’s thoughts:

“Let’s talk about why DTE (doesn’t) cut trees down around electrical lines…or something for kids to do during the winter?”

Thanks for writing.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: March 12 - 15, 2026

