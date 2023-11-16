Community Comment: Making a difference, Detroit Goodfellows & Uniroyal Promenade

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time to catch up on our viewer mail. Our station editorial on National Make a Difference Day prompted this reaction from Cynthia Montgomery. She writes:

“Thank you for reminding us that individually we have a lot of options on how we can make a difference…but please do something!”

Our Channel 7 Editorial about the Detroit Goodfellows and their “No Kiddie Without a Christmas campaign caused this reaction from Kathy Smith. She said:

“They are a great organization. Try to give to them every year.”

Debbie Michelson of SMZ Advertising wrote:

“On behalf of all the Detroit Goodfellows thank you so much for the wonderful editorial. You captured everything about the organization. My dad would have loved that.”

It also received Facebook “Likes” from a host of TV-7 friends

Our editorial congratulating the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy on the opening of the Uniroyal Promenade triggered these responses.

Darryl Woodberry described himself as a “Top Fan” of the downtown riverfront development.

Darin Donahue said:

“Was there for the ribbon-cutting, great turnout?”

Indeed, there was good community support.

John Dobbs said:

“Now we have a riverfront and nothing to look at. No Boblo Boats. Woo hoo, Detroit.”

Steve Makowski sent us this image that reads:

“Better Late Than Never”

And there was this welcomed social media message from the Conservancy:

“Thank you, WXYZ-TV Channel 7, for this great editorial – we couldn’t agree more!”

The editorial was also liked by several Facebook friends as well as Wendy Lewis Jackson over on “X”, formerly Twitter.

Thanks for writing and watching.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: November 16 – 19, 2023

