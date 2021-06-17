Community Comment: Memorial Day, Neighborhoods Day & high school graduates

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s always interesting to read what comments TV-7 viewers have to our station editorials. As expected, our editorial about Memorial Day 2021 was a mix of patriotism and pandemic. Amy Christine Warner wrote:

“Could you sound more out of touch with reality? Nobody has been staying home for almost a year now. We’ve just been going to Ohio.”

Melody Miron said:

“On my end of the (Michigan) UP, we have been going to Wisconsin.”

Sandy Patterson sent us an American flag with this message:

“Wishing you a beautiful Memorial Day weekend. In honor of all the veterans as well as the active service members. Thank you for all you do.”

Our editorial about the 15th annual Arise Detroit Neighborhoods Day prompted these comments.

“Congratulations to the people behind this successful effort. Nothing beats a clean neighborhood. To see this kind of dedicated community partnership in Detroit brings a smile to my face and tears to my eyes.”

- V. Moynihan

But another Michigander asked:

“So there has to be a special day for Detroit residents to pick up the (expletive) trash in their neighborhoods and yards?”

- Steve Luedders

And finally, viewers weighed in on our high school graduating seniors editorial.

“Hats off to all the young men and women who worked so hard to get their diploma. Education is the key to unlock your future success.”

- Doug Keith

“Americans don’t value teachers and education as much as they used to and like many other nations. I hope this next generation of leaders helps to restore those important values. Congratulations!”

- B. Brinkley

Thanks for writing and watching.

Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: June 17 - 20, 2021


