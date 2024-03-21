Community Comment: Michigan Central Station, ARISE Detroit, & NFL Draft

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time to catch up with our Community Comments about recent station editorials. Here are some reactions to the upcoming reopening of the Michigan Central train station.

JJ James wrote:

“I hope the grand opening will be open to the public. I’d like to swing by there and check it out.”

Another Channel 7 viewer from Garden City simply asked:

“Why?”

- Paul Betanos

James Gutting of Owosso said:

“And hopefully, Detroit will continue to develop and become a truly diverse city.”

To which, Kenneth Howe of Tampa, Florida responded:

“I do sincerely hope that she does come back as a vibrant, happy, and economically strong citadel of freedom and entrepreneurship.”

Our editorial urging neighborhood block clubs, churches, and businesses to sign-up now for ARISE Detroit’s annual city clean-up day prompted Lily Hicks to write:

“He spoke very well of you, Luther, and ARISE! Detroit.”

And there was this follow up comment from ARISE! Detroit founder and Executive Director Luther Keith:

“Thanks to Mike Murri, general manager of WXYZ-TV, for this editorial in support of and encouraging the community to sign-up for the 15th annual ARISE Detroit Neighborhoods Day on August 6, a day for good news about good people doing good things for their community.”

James Thompson asked this about our Detroit NFL Draft and business editorial:

“What can be ‘lasting’ about a brief event?

And another viewer made this observation:

“Can’t find out where to get American Disability Act seats.”

- Joe Marcyan

Well, that’s it for now. Thanks for writing and watching.

I’m Chuck Stokes, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: March 21 - 24, 2024