Community Comment: Michigan Primary, Senator Carl Levin and Woodward Dream Cruise

WXYZ-TV DETROIT — Our Channel 7 Editorials encouraging registered voters to prepare and participate in the recent August Primary triggered these comments.

Amy Mullins said:

“Won’t be a fair election anyway.”

A viewer from St. Clair Shores asked:

“Why? Votes do not count!”

Paul Gusmano

A Detroit Metro Airport employee said:

“Keep your eyes on the machines!! Question everything.”

Jayme Cottongim

Another viewer on Facebook replied:

“Different election equals different rules.”

Tony Zoo

Our editorial on the passing of Michigan U.S. Senator Carl Levin prompted these observations:

Joanne White of Livonia:

“He was a good man and his legacy will carry on.”

Marsha Chatman said:

“My condolences to (Senator Carl Levin’s) family and friends. RIP”

Our editorial praising the return of the popular Woodward Dream Cruise sparked these reactions:

Megan Elizabeth Wolf of Livonia summed up her feelings in one word:

“Yay!”

Carol Miller of Macomb, MI. showed her excitement in animated Facebook GIF image ready to watch with her popcorn popped! (Show GIF)

Another viewer writes:

“Too bad it’s not limited to classic/muscle cars.”

Jim Nicholson

John Stark sent us this image and said:

“Make sure your car is wearing its mask.”

Scot Holloway, also of Macomb, wanted to know if we were certain the Dream Cruise would officially be held this year and not canceled like last year because of the pandemic. The leaders of the Cruise tell us all systems are “go” for Saturday’s Cruise! And, if you can’t get there, you can watch all of the action on Channel 7 and wxyz.com.

Thanks for writing and watching!

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: August 19 - 22, 2021

