Community Comment: Michiganders love Fan Jam and Forgotten Harvest

WXYZ DETROIT — Reaction to Detroit being the host city for the 2027 Men’s Final Four college basketball championship has certainly been positive. So has the Fan Jam mobile experience now making its tour of Michigan getting everyone excited and ready for the The Road to the Final Four.

Brandon Fisher lives in Phoenix but is originally from Belleville, Michigan.He wrote:

“Might as well put the Spirit of Detroit in maize and blue.”

A local teacher said:

“Better pray we don’t get (snow).”

- Joe Sims

Mo Murdock wrote:

“MOTOWN CITY. Let GOOO!”

Emmy-winning musician, songwriter, and Albion College graduate David Barrett wrote:

“As the composer of ‘One Shining Moment,’ I can’t think of a better place to host this. Michigan is home --- let’s go!”

A Detroit viewer said:

“Thanks for bringing the NCAA Fan Jam to Downtown Detroit and other local communities.Many of us won’t have the financial means to attend the tournament but it’s a nice way for us to see the trophy in person.”

- Christina L.

Our annual fundraiser for Forgotten Harvest triggered some appreciative comments.

B. Armstrong wrote:

“Forgotten Harvest does a fantastic job serving this community.There are so many people who need good food that would normally just go to waste.”

And there was this very thoughtful observation by another Channel 7 viewer.

“If you have never volunteered at a food collection or pantry place, you don’t know what you’re missing. The feeling of satisfaction you get from knowing you are helping others without expecting anything in return is hard to express in words.”

- Bob Gilbert

Thanks for writing and watching!

I'm Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: July 30 - August 2, 2026

