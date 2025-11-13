Community Comment: Ralph Wilson Park, Detroit Goodfellows & Veterans Day

WXYZ DETROIT — Our Editorial and news coverage on the new Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park dominated our Community Comments. A viewer from Wayne wrote:
“What used to sit idle on Detroit’s riverfront is now becoming the city’s next big gathering spot.”
- Madhav Khatiwada
Kelly Blair of Big Rapids said:
“It’s beyond amazing.Such an incredible addition to Detroit and America’s favorite riverfront.”
Paula Turkiewicz of St. Clair Shores added:
“We have been there twice. Love it!”
Lisa Doan said with clapping hands:
“This park is absolutely beautiful!”
Danielle DeGrande Roberts:
“Thank you to everyone involved. Well done!”
Another viewer wrote:
“I remember when that place was all railroad tracks.”
- David Flaisher
Another viewer said:
“I love the live music and food trucks!”
- Ryan Markham
But we received a few concerns. Bob Sullivan said:
“It’s a great park, now it’s up to the City of Detroit, if they can maintain it.”
Bill Vanderwill wrote:
“I hope they can provide adequate parking. The options are limited on the website.”
Dani Chapman:
“Needs more trees.”
And J. Sue Sloan offered this challenge:
“Everyone should go and enjoy this beautiful area of Downtown Detroit.”
One of our editorials earned this post from the organization’s president, Rick Pacynski:
“Channel 7 today had a wonderful editorial praising and supporting the Detroit Goodfellows.”
And finally, this comment about our Veterans Day Editorial:
“Thank you, Channel 7, for remembering and honoring America’s true heroes.”
- T. McCune
