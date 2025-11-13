Community Comment: Ralph Wilson Park, Detroit Goodfellows & Veterans Day

WXYZ DETROIT — Our Editorial and news coverage on the new Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park dominated our Community Comments. A viewer from Wayne wrote:

“What used to sit idle on Detroit’s riverfront is now becoming the city’s next big gathering spot.”

- Madhav Khatiwada

Kelly Blair of Big Rapids said:

“It’s beyond amazing.Such an incredible addition to Detroit and America’s favorite riverfront.”

Paula Turkiewicz of St. Clair Shores added:

“We have been there twice. Love it!”

Lisa Doan said with clapping hands:

“This park is absolutely beautiful!”

Danielle DeGrande Roberts:

“Thank you to everyone involved. Well done!”

Another viewer wrote:

“I remember when that place was all railroad tracks.”

- David Flaisher

Another viewer said:

“I love the live music and food trucks!”

- Ryan Markham

But we received a few concerns. Bob Sullivan said:

“It’s a great park, now it’s up to the City of Detroit, if they can maintain it.”

Bill Vanderwill wrote:

“I hope they can provide adequate parking. The options are limited on the website.”

Dani Chapman:

“Needs more trees.”

And J. Sue Sloan offered this challenge:

“Everyone should go and enjoy this beautiful area of Downtown Detroit.”

One of our editorials earned this post from the organization’s president, Rick Pacynski:

“Channel 7 today had a wonderful editorial praising and supporting the Detroit Goodfellows.”

And finally, this comment about our Veterans Day Editorial:

“Thank you, Channel 7, for remembering and honoring America’s true heroes.”

- T. McCune

Thanks for writing and watching.

I'm Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: November 13 - 16, 2025