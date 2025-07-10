Community Comment: Restored Michigan Central Station, July 4th & Pure Michigan summer

It’s time to catch up on our viewer comments. Up first, reaction to the one-year anniversary of Detroit’s beautifully restored Michigan Central Station.

Jil Fletcher summed up her feelings in two words:

“Yah! Magnificent!”

A Channel 7 viewer in Dearborn did it in one word:

“Awesome.”

- Pearl B.

Carol Simpson sent us this message:

“Every time I visit Michigan Central, I just marvel at the job Ford did restoring this Detroit gem. I come to the train station often and I take as many friends as I can there.”

Erin Nance said:

“Corktown is the place to be in Detroit these days. Great restaurants, shops, and living spaces. And, of course, the crown jewel of the city’s oldest neighborhood is the train station.”

E. Nordstrom put it this way:

“What Michigan Central has done for Detroit’s reputation this past year is nothing short of magnificent. If you haven’t seen it yet with your own eyes, what are you waiting for?”

And there were these quick statements:

“Love Friday nights at the train station and just sitting in Roosevelt Park.”

- Marsha W.

Doug Jenkins said:

“Can’t wait for the new hotel to open inside the building.”

Our editorial about July 4th and summer in Michigan prompted Chris Jackson to write:

“Had a chance to play during the Ypsilanti 4th of July parade. WXYZ did a spot about it.”

Another viewer from Northern Michigan said:

“If you don’t love Pure Michigan, something is wrong with you.”

- Liz Danielson

And finally, this comment from John Swing:

“What’s there to celebrate? Our lost freedoms?”

That’s it for now. Thanks for writing and watching.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: July 10 - 13, 2025