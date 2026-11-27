WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time for feedback from our viewers. Our editorial on the Thanksgiving season prompted these comments. P.L. Judson said:

“Thank you for reminding everyone what the Thanksgiving season is really about. Spreading kindness and helping others is one of the best gifts we can give.”

Another viewer wrote:

“I love volunteering and there are so many organizations in our community to choose from.If you haven’t tried it, do yourself a favor.Your heart will be filled with satisfaction.”

- Vincent Alexander

D. Adams said:

“I was raised by my grandparents. They didn’t have a lot, but they instilled in me the importance of lending a hand to those who need it. I’ve taught my children the same lesson.”

Another Channel 7 viewer made this observation:

“Detroiters have always had big hearts. I think it’s our Midwest grit.Nothing comes easy for us, so we like to pay it forward.”

- Leanne Madison

Our editorial on “Light Up the Season” triggered this comment:

“I can’t wait to see the different holiday lighting events across Metro Detroit. There are so many to choose from it’s always hard to decide which ones to visit. Last year, we did Rochester, Greenfield Village and the Detroit Zoo.”

- A. Sampson

Alan Sternfeld wrote:

“The entire editorial was about Christmas coming together in different communities. Why was nothing said about Menorah in (the) D or Hanukah?”

And finally, this comment:

“There’s something magical about the holiday season no matter how you celebrate it. I love this time of year.It’s about giving, family, and friends and making the most of all.”

- Ashley Perry

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: November 26 - 29, 2026