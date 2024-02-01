Community Comment: TV-7 viewers about Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions & Detroit

WXYZ DETROIT — Our Editorial announcing Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell as our Channel 7 Newsmaker of the Year was Liked and Loved by more than three thousand Facebook readers. Here’s a sample of some of the nearly 100 comments.

Candee Sollars said:

“I am so happy for Dan Campbell! This is a much-deserved honor!”

Another viewer wrote:

“So, deserving. He and his team have rallied and inspired the City of Detroit, the State of Michigan, and the nation with their Grit and passion.”

- Lynn Artes

Steve Kinney commented:

“Great choice. Go Dan, go Lions!”

Marsha E. Blythe said:

“Awesome congratulations Dan.”

Another viewer wrote:

“Hard work, dedication, staying focused, and remaining compassionate. Well done.”

-Debbie Viforeanu Lyons

Terry Consiglio added one word with exclamation points:

“Yes!!!”

Sandra Oskarek said:

“He’s the best! Go Dan!”

Another viewer wrote:

“We love you Dan, keep going big guy.”

- Nate Bur

Terese Desmet Chapin said:

“He’s not in it for himself! Just real!”

Timothy Kribs said:

“Great choice Channel 7!!!”

Our Editorial about keeping Detroit’s positive momentum going prompted Chanrae Douglas to comment:

“Detroit is moving up and moving forward. It’s a long time coming and it’s good news.”

Robert F. Baldock wrote:

“Go Tigers???” (with three questions marks).

Our fingers are crossed for this year’s team.

Our Editorial saying the Lions were ready for the NFL’s NFC championship game triggered these remarks:

“Dan Campbell for President of the United States.”

- Jesse Reamer

Steve Blackwood said:

“And there you shall remain, 2 wins away, 38 to 13 (San Francisco) 49ers, like he Cowboys, it’s not your year.”

That’s it for now. Thanks for writing and watching.

I’m Chuck Stokes

Broadcast: February 1 - 4, 2024