Community Comment: TV-7 viewers honor the "Brightest & Best" graduates of 2026

WXYZ DETROIT — Our WXYZ Editorial on this year’s Brightest & Best high school graduates prompted these viewer reactions. Kevin Robbins wrote:

“I always thought the Brightest & Best segments were the coolest tributes. I always wondered what it would be like to appear on TV and be honored. Forty-seven years later this tribute hit home. You see, my daughter is a Class of 2026 honoree, Averie Robbins from Martin Luther King Junior Senior High School. Thank you WXYZ for continuing your fabulous tradition and allowing me to glow with pride.”

Another viewer wrote:

“I love seeing these every year.”

- Janet Plutko Manning

Linda Johnson Robb said:

“Congratulations! Our daughter was a part of the B & B in 2013.”

Chris Meller chimed in:

“Congratulations to all the graduate scholars, especially Arabella Glass at Waterford Kettering High School.”

The Warren Consolidated Schools sent us this:

“Congratulations to Navi Wilcox-Smith and Juliana Velez for being chosen as WXYZ’s Brightest & Best 2026.”

Their Macomb County post triggered a chain of comments. For example, Donna Augustine Haddad wrote:

“Congratulations to two powerful and bright women! They’ve already changed the world, and they will continue to do so.

Another said:

“Congratulations ladies! You’re amazing and have worked so hard! Keep shining!

- Denise Graham Kreibich

Diane Belkowski Newberry shared this “Congratulations” artwork.

And finally, there was this message. Boise Smith said:

“Keep this outstanding tradition going, Channel 7. You’re just three years away from the Brightest & Best’s 50th anniversary. Reaching that milestone will be one of the proudest accomplishments in your long television history.”

That’s it for now. Thanks for writing and watching.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: June 18 - 21, 2026

