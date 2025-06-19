Community Comment: TV-7 viewers like Brightest & Best and Rocket Classic Golf Tournament

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s a nearly half-century old Channel 7 tradition that people love. Our annual Brightest and Best salute to high school graduates prompted these comments.
Mira Todd said:
Congratulations to these young students.They are deserving of your positive recognition.”
A Macomb County viewer wrote:
“I was so pleased to see someone I know represented in the wxyz.com tribute. Showing their names, faces, and schools they represent is so important to their self-esteem.”
- M. Bell
Ralph Burrell said:
“If these talented young men and women are our future leaders, America should be in good hands. I must believe they’ll do better than the partisan leadership now in office.”
Another loyal TV-7 watcher sent us this message:
“Thank you WXYZ for highlighting the top of their class seniors but for also congratulating all high school graduates. This is a major accomplishment in their lives and the beginning of what should be very promising careers.”
- Alexander T.
Our Rocket Classic Golf Tournament editorial teed off this question from Jeremy Johnson:
“Why was the word ‘mortgage’ dropped from the tournament name this year? Whatever the reason, I like it.Sounds classier. After all, who wants to think about their mortgage every time the tournament is mentioned!”
Another viewer wrote:
“I love the slogan, ‘Played in Detroit for Detroit.’”
- Vicky Adams
There was this comment from an Oakland County resident:
“Congratulations to Rocket for helping to bridge Detroit’s digital divide.”
- Amy Mason
And finally, this reaction:
“Good golf tournament with world-class players at the beautiful Detroit Golf Club. Life doesn’t get better than this.”
- Matthew Harris
Thanks for writing and watching.
I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director
Broadcast: June 19 - 22, 2025