Community Comment: TV-7 viewers like Michelin Green Guide & "Let's Talk" community series

Once again, it's time for our viewer feedback. Our Channel Editorial on the new Detroit Michelin Green Guide for exploring this metropolitan region was "Liked" by a couple hundred people and prompted these comments. Warren Andrews said:

“Congratulations to Detroit. That’s great recognition for a city on the move.”

Another viewer wrote:

“I’ve used the Michelin Green Guide for travel in many cities around the world. It’s a wonderful resource for exciting places to stay, eat, and visit. Glad our city got added to the list.”

- Ann Samuel

Daniel Murphy asked a short but good question:

“What is (the Green Guide)?”

Now he knows what a prestigious “know before you go” information guide it is for tourists and Detroit residents.

Lucy Ferrer of Brazil liked the news so much she sent us an image of a young lady holding a big red heart.

Another viewer said:

“I picked up a copy the other day. Great job. You’ll love its handy small size packed with everything you need to know to experience Detroit.”

- A. Farber

Our station editorial about our 7 News Detroit “Let’s Talk” series got this reaction. Eric Alexander said:

“It’s nice to see Channel 7 coming directly to the people by visiting their communities. I’m sure you’ll learn a lot.”

Another viewer said:

“I hope our downriver area is on your list. We seem to always be ignored.”

- R. Hollender

And finally, there was this comment from Pat Ripley:

“I hear you’re going to Macomb County next. I’m glad because I grew up there. It’s growing fast and with that growth comes many challenges.”

Thanks for writing and watching.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: March 20 - 23, 2025