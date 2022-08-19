Community Comment: TV-7 viewers on Detroit, Mackinac Island & Woodward Dream Cruise

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it's time to check-in on our Channel 7 viewer comments. Community reaction to our past two station editorials was extremely positive and we think reflects the hard work of Michiganders who love our Great Lakes State.

National recognition by Time Magazine and Travel & Leisure about Detroit's revitalization and historic Mackinac Island prompted 151 Facebook thumbs up and 27 hearts. There were no thumbs down.

There were also these comments. Antonia Maurici wrote:

"Detroit is really coming along! I love visiting downtown and I hope the revitalization grows!"

Debbie Choate said:

Congratulations, Michigan!

Our TV-7 Editorial about the August 20 annual Woodward Dream Cruise triggered these responses.

No place in America hosts a classic car parade like we do in Detroit. We own it and we do it with pride.”

L. Dunn

Another viewer writes:

“My family and I love the WDC. My Dad owns a classic sports car and drives it up and down Woodward with gusto!”

Liz

And there was this message:

“The Dream Cruise isn’t a good day for businesses on Woodward but it’s the price we pay for the city and industry we love.”

Tara Duncan

On Facebook, the editorial garnered 53 "Likes", 6 "Loves", and no dislikes! The Motor City is indeed crazy about its cars and trucks from all generations. That's it for now. Thanks for writing and watching.

I'm Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: August 18 - 21, 2022