Community Comment: TV-7 viewers on the Detroit Auto Show & WXYZ Newsmaker of the Year

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s time to share our Community Comments from the first month of the 2026 calendar year.

Norene Dillard Blackwell wrote:

“I remember being at the Detroit Auto Show one year and looking at a very fancy car. I looked up across the vehicle and there was Dennis Edwards of the Temptations looking at the same vehicle!”

Which explains why the 2026 Detroit anthem was: My drive. My city. My show.You never know who you may see.

TY Dotson asked on Facebook:

“Why do you care what goes on inside Detroit city limits? Seriously, what’s the obsession?”

Viewer Timothy R. Bottle responded with a short but perfect response. He wrote:

“It affects the whole state.”

Paul Smith remembered:

“GM used to send us to the show FREE during work time. It was better in the 60’s & 70’s.”

Our station coverage of the annual Auto Show Black-Tie Charity Preview drew thousands of viewers and lots of comments. But these few may have summed it up best.

Jill Renfroe said:

“I enjoyed the broadcast. You guys (looked) great.”

Another TV-7 viewer wrote with a touch of humor:

“Love the cars! God approves! Lol!”

- Carlotta Popoola

Keith Reynolds said with his thumb up:

“Very nice.”

Our station editorial about our TV-7 Newsmakers of the Year prompted this response from Celeste Malone of Midtown Detroit. She wrote:

“Thank you for this morning's tribute to Mayor (Mary) Sheffield and Dan Gilbert for their contributions and untiring efforts to uplift the city I love.”

Ms. Malone, it was our pleasure!

Thanks for writing and watching.

I'm Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: January 29 - February 1, 2026