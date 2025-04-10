Community Comment: TV-7 viewers react to "Let's Talk" Macomb & Tigers Opening Day

WXYZ DETROIT — Our station invitation to our second 7 News Detroit “Let’s Talk” community initiative in Shelby Township prompted some interesting comments and questions. Anthony Lafata suggested:
“Let’s talk about small towns within towns that shouldn’t exist. For example, Utica and Centerline. Shelby Township has been talking about building a downtown for years now. If they absorb Utica, the problem solves itself.”
Denny Ziarko asked:
“Does it have to be a local problem? I’d like to see retirement lowered so people can draw on investments at 50.5 years without penalty. It generates spending in the economy.”
Brett Correll said:
“Let’s talk about how we have way too many streetlights and need proper roundabouts.”
Margaret Dust wrote:
“I’d like to know more about the history of Shelby Township and why so many vacant buildings.”
Another viewer said:
“How about (the) roads (that) never got done, (why) the weight limits for semi-trucks are higher in Michigan than other states, and what about all the cannabis shops?”
- Joyce Ellies
Another viewer asked:
“Can we talk about why the corner of 24 and Van Dyke has vacant land and looks horrible in the middle of the township? There was a development plan but apparently that fell off the radar.”
- Paula Chalou Stolar
Our Detroit Tigers Opening Day editorial triggered this response from Christobal Flores:
“I can’t believe how much they’re charging for those box seats. That’s ridiculous.”
Tim Addison said this about the large crowd:
“Thanks for the warning. I’ll stay away from that.”
And finally, this comment:
“Go Tigers! Time to build on last year’s success.”
- A. Hoover
