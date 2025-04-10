Watch Now
Community Comment: TV-7 viewers react to "Let's Talk" Macomb & Tigers Opening Day

Community Comment on 7 News Detroit in Shelby Township & Tigers new season
Chuck Stokes reads viewer comments about "Let's Talk" in Shelby Township and the Detroit Tigers' Opening Day
WXYZ DETROIT — Our station invitation to our second 7 News Detroit “Let’s Talk” community initiative in Shelby Township prompted some interesting comments and questions. Anthony Lafata suggested:

“Let’s talk about small towns within towns that shouldn’t exist. For example, Utica and Centerline. Shelby Township has been talking about building a downtown for years now. If they absorb Utica, the problem solves itself.”

Denny Ziarko asked:

“Does it have to be a local problem? I’d like to see retirement lowered so people can draw on investments at 50.5 years without penalty. It generates spending in the economy.”

Brett Correll said:

“Let’s talk about how we have way too many streetlights and need proper roundabouts.”

Margaret Dust wrote:

“I’d like to know more about the history of Shelby Township and why so many vacant buildings.”

Another viewer said:

“How about (the) roads (that) never got done, (why) the weight limits for semi-trucks are higher in Michigan than other states, and what about all the cannabis shops?”

- Joyce Ellies

Another viewer asked:

“Can we talk about why the corner of 24 and Van Dyke has vacant land and looks horrible in the middle of the township? There was a development plan but apparently that fell off the radar.”

- Paula Chalou Stolar

Our Detroit Tigers Opening Day editorial triggered this response from Christobal Flores:

“I can’t believe how much they’re charging for those box seats. That’s ridiculous.”

Tim Addison said this about the large crowd:

“Thanks for the warning. I’ll stay away from that.”

And finally, this comment:

“Go Tigers! Time to build on last year’s success.”

- A. Hoover

Thanks for writing.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director
Broadcast: April 10 - 13, 2025

