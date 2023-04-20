Community Comment: TV-7 viewers react to NFL Draft, Scripps book giveaway & Detroit cleanup

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s time to get up to speed on our community comments. Lorraine W. Tyler responded to our Channel 7 Editorial about the 2024 NFL Draft coming to Detroit. She writes:

“Hurray for Detroit. I hope that means soon I will not have to drive 30 miles to see a movie!”

Ms. Tyler, we’ll keep our fingers crossed that landing this major event will lead to more movie theaters and other developments in Detroit.

Another viewer said:

“I’m so excited for our city. The eyes of the world be on us, and I know the “D” will be ready.”

A. Lemann

A sports fan added this comment:

“The Lions are one of the original NFL teams. You won’t find better fans anywhere else in the world. Can’t wait.”

- Bill Reed

But at least one viewer wasn’t impressed. JJ Albrecht said:

“The National Football League is largely irrelevant.”

I’m guessing this viewer has never seen America on Super Bowl Sunday.

Our station editorial about Channel 7 and the Scripps Howard Fund donating its 1 millionth book to deserving children prompted this reaction from Dawn Sanchez:

“Thank you for caring about these little boys and girls. There are far too many children who don’t have good books at home to read.”

And finally, we received this comment from Detroit community leader Luther Keith. He responded to our editorial about regional spring cleanup and his successful Detroit Neighborhoods Day program.

“Thanks a million for the tremendous editorial of support. Your WXYZ team (has) been a great champion of the work of ARISE Detroit! and the people in the neighborhoods of Detroit.”

Luther, it takes a village!

Thanks for writing and watching.

I'm Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director