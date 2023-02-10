Community Comment: TV-7 viewers react to reading and Black History Month

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s time to hear what you, our viewers, have to say. Our Channel 7 editorial talking about the importance of reading for young people prompted this reaction.

Shelly Winfrey said:

“Amen! I couldn’t have put it any better. If we don’t invest our time now making sure that kids are exposed to the joy of reading, we will pay a severe price later.”

Linda Richards wrote:

“Five dollars isn’t much to ask to make sure children have new books and it’s a better payoff than spending that amount on candy at the store.”

Another viewer responded:

“Thank you, Channel 7, for caring about what’s really important and life-changing for our children.”

Dawn Reed

And there was this comment:

“My donation days are done.”

Eddy Burns

Our Black History Month editorial triggered mostly Facebook “Likes” and “Loves”, as well as some interesting comments. Phillip Brown said:

“I love Black History Month. There’s always so much to do in Detroit to celebrate the significant contributions of African Americans to our country.”

Dottie Kennedy wrote:

“I was surprised several years ago when I learned that (Elijah) McCoy of Ypsilanti invented the world’s best oiling can for trains. There’s a children’s book called The Real McCoy that I found in Livonia library that really made an impression on me.”

But in full transparency, there are some who aren’t impressed with this annual February tradition.

James C. Capehart wrote:

“History is history and it is taught every day in our schools. Black, White, Asian, Native American history…so why do we need a special month for Black History, seems to be racist.”

Fay Saad responded:

“Your question is like asking, ‘When’s Father’s Day’ on ‘Mother’s Day?’”

