Community Comment: TV-7 viewers react to Teacher Appreciation and Small Business Week

One viewer wrote:

“”Teachers are not heroes by any stretch. People are mad at their…socialist indoctrination of our kids.”

- Daryl St. Arno

Another viewer said:

“They colluded with the CDC to stay out of work. Michigan test scores have been at the bottom one-third nationwide. They work half-the-year and always complain about no money.”

- Michael McBride

Bob Kulp responded:

“A second teacher hater rears their head.”

And there was this comment:

“I would not even waste time on that person. Thank you for all you do!”

- Danielle Jeanette

Don Lipinski asked:

“You really think teachers see the little amount of money the (Michigan) lottery throws to the state education department?”

Someone else on our Facebook page said:

“Lol! Thanks for keeping kids at home and losing 16 months of education.”

- Debbie Turner

Fay Saad responded:

“All of our teachers have worked their (tails) off these past 16 months, making sure that kids aren’t losing anything! Your comment is an insult to every single educator out there!”

Michael Austin wrote:

“Teaching in today’s politically correct and cancel culture has to be challenging. Teachers should be recognized and respected.”

Our editorial on National Small Business Week triggered this message:

“”Yet our own government leaders do all they can to shatter them to pieces.”

And finally, this comment:

“Thank you for reading my e-mail, and especially for letting me know you read it. All lives matter.”

- Deb Kales

We’re happy to read all of them. Thanks for watching and writing.

