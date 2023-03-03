Community Comment: TV-7 viewers react to USA Today's #1 Detroit venues

WXYZ DETROIT — Our recent Channel 7 Editorial about the Detroit Riverwalk and Campus Martius Park capturing the #1 spot in USA Today’s 10-Best Readers’ Choice Awards, triggered hundreds of comments.
Paula Heard wrote:
“So happy to see all the improvements that Detroit is making!”
Another viewer said:
“Detroit has invested very wisely in the Riverwalk as well as downtown areas with parks – also is very well protected by police – feels very safe.”
- Matt Salemka
Mildred Champlin wrote:
“My 92-year-old twin and I have walked it and met fellow graduates of our old school, Central High.”
Shirley Jones:
“Great walking experience. Love it!”
Mike Dimitry commented:
“The crazy thing is just across the river, the Windsor Riverwalk is arguably one of the best in Canada.”
Fred Fisher chimed in:
“No freight docks, cement plants, etc. anymore.”
Neil Prescott:
“Detroit is amazing!”
Ron Hogue:
“Come a long way and should be proud.”
Garth R. Brooks:
“Great compliment for Detroit!”
Another viewer said:
“There is no international walkway. Not in any sense.”
- Eric Criteser
Which drew this response:
“It will be soon when the riverwalk connects to (the new) Gowdie Howe Bridge.”
- Dave Johnson
But there were some skeptics. Patricia Wedzel said:
“It’s beautiful, but I can’t believe it beats the River Walk in San Antonio.”
Casey Coston is a fan of the Riverwalk and Campus Martius but said:
“I am just not a fan of the organized , Chamber of Commerce get-out-the-vote type of civic campaigns.”
Another viewer wanted to know:
“What about St. Clair’s boardwalk?”
Kris Seaburg wrote:
“I miss (the Riverwalk and Campus Martius Park). I’m now 240 miles away.”
Sonya Holt said:
“Such a great place to relieve the stresses of the day.”
And finally, this graphic from John W. Gordon:
“Wow Totally Awesome.”
Thanks for writing.
I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director
Broadcast: March 2 - 5, 2023