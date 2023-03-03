Community Comment: TV-7 viewers react to USA Today's #1 Detroit venues

WXYZ DETROIT — Our recent Channel 7 Editorial about the Detroit Riverwalk and Campus Martius Park capturing the #1 spot in USA Today’s 10-Best Readers’ Choice Awards, triggered hundreds of comments.

Paula Heard wrote:

“So happy to see all the improvements that Detroit is making!”

Another viewer said:

“Detroit has invested very wisely in the Riverwalk as well as downtown areas with parks – also is very well protected by police – feels very safe.”

Mildred Champlin wrote:

“My 92-year-old twin and I have walked it and met fellow graduates of our old school, Central High.”

Shirley Jones:

“Great walking experience. Love it!”

Mike Dimitry commented:

“The crazy thing is just across the river, the Windsor Riverwalk is arguably one of the best in Canada.”

Fred Fisher chimed in:

“No freight docks, cement plants, etc. anymore.”

Neil Prescott:

“Detroit is amazing!”

Ron Hogue:

“Come a long way and should be proud.”

Garth R. Brooks:

“Great compliment for Detroit!”

Another viewer said:

“There is no international walkway. Not in any sense.”

Which drew this response:

“It will be soon when the riverwalk connects to (the new) Gowdie Howe Bridge.”

But there were some skeptics. Patricia Wedzel said:

“It’s beautiful, but I can’t believe it beats the River Walk in San Antonio.”

Casey Coston is a fan of the Riverwalk and Campus Martius but said:

“I am just not a fan of the organized , Chamber of Commerce get-out-the-vote type of civic campaigns.”

Another viewer wanted to know:

“What about St. Clair’s boardwalk?”

Kris Seaburg wrote:

“I miss (the Riverwalk and Campus Martius Park). I’m now 240 miles away.”

Sonya Holt said:

“Such a great place to relieve the stresses of the day.”

And finally, this graphic from John W. Gordon:

“Wow Totally Awesome.”

