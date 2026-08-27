Community Comment: TV-7 viewers reflect on the Woodward Dream Cruise & back-to-school

WXYZ DETROIT — Michigan loves its motor vehicles and reaction to the 31st Woodward Dream Cruise is solid proof.
Stewart Jones sent us a photo of his silver Mustang with the caption:
“Loaded up and ready for the yearly trip!”
Jennifer Futrell Evans posted a Facebook photo of her 1969 Ford Falcon which she says is all original.
Bob Wilton simply said:
“What a wonderful day!”
Stewart Jones wondered:
“How many ’97 Woodward Dream Cruise Mustangs will be spotted this year? Can’t wait to see!”
Peggy Anne took a selfie with two classics behind her and wrote two words:
“Fun times!”
Janet Sherman lamented:
“Miss all that fun now that I live in Minnesota! Enjoy the day!”
Tim Kramer wrote:
"Too many newer cars with their stereos blaring. If they can shut Woodward down for #RoadkillNights, then they can make sure no car under 25 years old drives on Woodward.”
Another viewer said:
“I’m so proud of our city, our beautiful cool autos and all those that care and cherish these treasures.”
- Leslie Zeleji McCann Rock
Lucy Flynn said:
“Incredible event every year, one of my favorites.”
Our back-to-school editorial prompted these comments. One viewer wrote:
“My grandson started back last week in Perry (Michigan). He was excited to get back to see all his friends. I was always nervous about not remembering my combination to my locker or not knowing what teachers I would have.”
- Diana Gless-Byk
I think we can all relate to that!
And finally, this warm message from Pam Annette:
“Wishing all of the kids a safe and happy school year.”
Thanks for writing and watching.
I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director
Broadcast: August 27 - 30, 2026