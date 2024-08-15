Community Comment: TV-7 viewers talk about Dream Cruise & MI Central

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time to check in with our viewers to see what they have on their minds. Our Channel 7 Editorial about this weekend’s Dream Cruise, the biggest in the world, prompted Steve Yuhasz to write:

“You have not aired it live in years. It is all pre-recorded, edited, etc. Why not go back to airing at least something live at 7:00 p.m.?”

Ann Flemming said:

The Woodward Dream Cruise is my favorite time of the year. Where else in America can you see thousands of beautiful classic cars riding through nine communities all day long? “

Sean Brown wrote:

The Dream Cruise is vintage Detroit. We put the world on wheels and the Cruise reinforces that proud history every August.”

Another viewer from Windsor, Canada sent in this comment.

“I drive over to Detroit every year to see these cars and trucks. It’s become tradition in my family and my grandkids absolutely love it! Thank you, Channel 7, for broadcasting this uniquely Motor City event to the rest of America.”

- J. Billingsley

Our recent editorial on the restoration of historic Michigan Central station triggered these reactions.

Tom Jay said:

I remember going to the station as a kid growing up in Detroit. It was a majestic building. So glad to see it has been returned to its original glory.”

Another viewer wrote:

“I toured Michigan Central last weekend with guests who were visiting us from Paris. They were thrilled to see we have a train station as beautiful the ones that are so common throughout Europe.”

- Angelica D.

