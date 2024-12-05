Community Comment: TV 7 viewers talk debate, holiday lighting & giving

WXYZ DETROIT — The year is winding down, so time to catch up on our viewer mail. Reaction to our Channel 7 Editorial making everyone aware of the U.S. Senate Debate between Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers promoted the normal partisan reaction. But we singled out two comments that weren’t partisan. Cheryl Phillips succinctly wrote:

“Voted yesterday!”

Early voting seemed to be a big hit this past election year.

David Garner sent us this comment:

“I won’t have to change batteries in my remote again for a while. I used the mute button so much on the political ads that they wore out twice in the last month.”

Our station editorial about Lighting Up the Season” prompted this reaction. Marci Edwards said:

“The Christmas Tree at Campus Martius Park is magnificent! Wow, love this time of year.”

Another viewer wrote:

“Downtown Detroit is the place to be this holiday season. Can’t wait to take my kids to see the tree and go ice skating on the rink.”

- A. Jackson

Our editorial on giving and volunteering during this holiday season inspired this message from Julian Little. He said:

“People need help all year but if you have money or time to give back this holiday season, please do so. Trust me, you’ll feel good after you take that step.”

And finally, this reaction to our Detroit aglow editorial.

“Thank you for so many suggestions on where to see the holiday lights this December. My family is going to take in as many as we can.”

- Tonya K.

That’s it for Community Comments this year. Thanks for writing and watching.

I’m Chuck Stokes. Editorial Director

Broadcast: December 5 - 8, 2024