Community Comment: United Way for S.E. MI campaign & getting out to vote

WXYZ DETROIT — Our editorial about supporting the United Way for Southeastern Michigan drew this reaction.
Chris Rounsifer wrote:
“Don’t waste your money! There are better charities that don’t have CEOs and minions.”
But another viewer said:
“I have experienced the United Way’s help firsthand. That organization was a lifesaver for my family when we needed it most.”
- Al Foster
Another viewer sent us this comment:
“Hats off to the United Way for using its clout to combine the resources of the corporate and nonprofit communities to do good for this region. Stay united!”
- Kim Davidson
Our station editorial urging people to get out and vote on General Election Day prompted mixed comments. Craig Wise sent us a short message on Facebook. He wrote:
“Only (a) few go.”
Another Channel 7 viewer said:
“Voter turnout will be light in this off election year. It always is and that’s not good. But I’m glad TV-7 is doing the right thing, reminding voters to go to the polls.”
- D. Matthews
One of our loyal Canadian viewers made this observation:
“Americans take their freedom for granted more than we do. I think we take our right to vote more seriously. That’s why we have higher voter turnout. Still, there’s room for improvement here too.”
- Dorothy Riley
Back on this side of the Detroit River, Andrea Schulz said:
“Too many voters are afraid their ballots don’t really count.”
And finally, this viewer comment:
“Don’t let anyone take away your right to vote and don’t forget to use it. It’s the best weapon we all have.”
- E. Armstrong
That’s it for now. Thanks for watching!
I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director
Broadcast: November 4 - 7, 2021