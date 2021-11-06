Community Comment: United Way for S.E. MI campaign & getting out to vote

WXYZ DETROIT — Our editorial about supporting the United Way for Southeastern Michigan drew this reaction.

Chris Rounsifer wrote:

“Don’t waste your money! There are better charities that don’t have CEOs and minions.”

But another viewer said:

“I have experienced the United Way’s help firsthand. That organization was a lifesaver for my family when we needed it most.”

Al Foster

Another viewer sent us this comment:

“Hats off to the United Way for using its clout to combine the resources of the corporate and nonprofit communities to do good for this region. Stay united!”

Kim Davidson

Our station editorial urging people to get out and vote on General Election Day prompted mixed comments. Craig Wise sent us a short message on Facebook. He wrote:

“Only (a) few go.”

Another Channel 7 viewer said:

“Voter turnout will be light in this off election year. It always is and that’s not good. But I’m glad TV-7 is doing the right thing, reminding voters to go to the polls.”

D. Matthews



One of our loyal Canadian viewers made this observation:

“Americans take their freedom for granted more than we do. I think we take our right to vote more seriously. That’s why we have higher voter turnout. Still, there’s room for improvement here too.”

Dorothy Riley



Back on this side of the Detroit River, Andrea Schulz said:

“Too many voters are afraid their ballots don’t really count.”

And finally, this viewer comment:

“Don’t let anyone take away your right to vote and don’t forget to use it. It’s the best weapon we all have.”

E. Armstrong



