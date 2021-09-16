Community Comment: Viewers congratulate Carolyn Clifford & support TV-7 book campaign

WXYZ DETROIT — This is a good time to catch up on our Community Comments. Our Channel 7 Editorial about our “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign, prompted Douglas Moore to write:

“Kudos to WXYZ and the Scripps Howard Foundation for being the driving force behind such a life-changing community project. We will reap our rewards when these young readers become successful!”

Another viewer said:

“The simplest campaigns, are the best campaigns. Spend $5 on a good book and watch the excitement in a child’s eyes.”

- Lesli Flores

But the majority of viewer feedback we received was in reaction to our editorial congratulating our very own Carolyn Clifford on being inducted into the Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame.

Tanya Lomax shared her excitement in one word, “Woohoo!”

Former Channel 7 news producer Colleen Clement sent in this comment:

“Congratulations, Carolyn! You have certainly earned this!”

Michelle Donaldson said:

“So happy for you, Carolyn! You deserve this.”

TV-7 viewer Odell Jones posted an animated congratulations Gif on Facebook and added:

“Hard work pays off. So well deserved…young lady. We are very, very proud of you.”

Another viewer wrote:

“You deserve it. You worked hard for your achievement and success.”

- Tammy Booker

Carolyn Lear added this comment:

“I moved back home to my roots (in) Mississippi but I still love watching you. Keep up the good work.”

Former Channel 7 employee Aletha Rideout said:

“So well deserved. So overdue. Bravo.”

And there were a bunch of TV-7 watchers who said, “Congratulations!”

So, my friend and colleague, with open arms, we welcome you to this special MAB club!

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: September 16 - 19, 2021

