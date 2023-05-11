Community Comment: Viewers react to Bookstock & National Military Appreciation Month

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time for Community Comments. Mel Diaz reacted to our support of Bookstock, metro Detroit’s largest used book and media sale. The viewer writes:

“A Kindle will never smell as good as a 100-year-old first edition.”

Another TV-7 viewer used social media to encourage several others to attend. She said:

“I’m down! My mom and I might try to go tomorrow if you want to join.”

Nic Marie, Becki King, and many others attended the sale at Livonia’s Laurel Park Place.

Adam Winters said:

“There’s no better feeling than finding a good old book for a very affordable price.”

Dee Thompson said:

I hope adults take their kids to Bookstock so they can be exposed to the joy of reading. Some of the best things in life are not in our mobile phones.”

Another viewer wrote:

“This wonderful event helps to combat the declining number of Americans who don’t read books and magazines for pleasure.”

K. Hochkins

And there was this shout out to Bookstock volunteers. She said:

“Thank you to the men and women who work for months to get the mall ready for this literary festival! The volunteers make it a reality.”



E. Grant

Our editorial honoring National Military Appreciation Month triggered these comments.

“There are lots of special months each year but this one is close to my heart. Several members of my family have served honorably in the military.”



Elaine Andrews

And finally, this remark:

“Service to our country is the price we pay for freedom. Thank you!”



William D.

Thanks for writing and watching.

I'm Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: May 11 -14, 2023