Community Comment: Viewers react to Bookstock & National Military Appreciation Month

Community Comment on Bookstock & National Military Appreciation Month
Bookstock
Bookstock is back! After a two year absence, metro Detroit’s biggest and best used book and media sale will return to Livonia’s Laurel Park Place, May 15-22, offering amazing deals on used books and media.<br/><br/>
May is Military Appreciation Month: a time to thank those who have served their country. While those who have enlisted often sacrifice much during their service, there is one group that faces a heavier burden: single parents.
Posted at 6:19 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 18:19:03-04

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time for Community Comments. Mel Diaz reacted to our support of Bookstock, metro Detroit’s largest used book and media sale. The viewer writes:

“A Kindle will never smell as good as a 100-year-old first edition.”

Another TV-7 viewer used social media to encourage several others to attend. She said:

“I’m down! My mom and I might try to go tomorrow if you want to join.”

Nic Marie, Becki King, and many others attended the sale at Livonia’s Laurel Park Place.

Adam Winters said:

“There’s no better feeling than finding a good old book for a very affordable price.”

Dee Thompson said:

I hope adults take their kids to Bookstock so they can be exposed to the joy of reading. Some of the best things in life are not in our mobile phones.”

Another viewer wrote:

“This wonderful event helps to combat the declining number of Americans who don’t read books and magazines for pleasure.”

K. Hochkins

And there was this shout out to Bookstock volunteers. She said:

“Thank you to the men and women who work for months to get the mall ready for this literary festival! The volunteers make it a reality.”

  • E. Grant

Our editorial honoring National Military Appreciation Month triggered these comments.
“There are lots of special months each year but this one is close to my heart. Several members of my family have served honorably in the military.”

  • Elaine Andrews

And finally, this remark:
“Service to our country is the price we pay for freedom. Thank you!”

  • William D. 

Thanks for writing and watching.
I'm Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director
Broadcast: May 11 -14, 2023

 

