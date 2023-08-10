Community Comment: Viewers share their thoughts on Metroparks and Mackinac Island

WXYZ DETROIT — Greg and Anne Clites responded to one of our recent station editorials. They wrote:

“Thank you for your excellent editorial on our Metroparks. It was well-written and well-delivered. The Metroparks are such a wonderful resource.

We also received an appreciative letter from the Huron-Clinton Metroparks.

- Danielle Mauter, Chief of Marketing & Communications

Almost seven thousand people “liked” our editorial about Mackinac Island winning top awards from Travel + Leisure. More than 500 people shared it and more than 150 viewers commented.

Brenda Norman said:

“I love this island! Loved the butterfly house!!”

Judi Shelton wrote:

“Heaven on Earth – I could live there.”

Another viewer said:

“We love Mackinac Island. We spent our honeymoon at the Grand Hotel 35 years ago. In June we came back to the island to celebrate our 35th anniversary and stayed at the Hotel Iroquois.”

- Susan Plasencia

Donn L. Engler put it simply:

“Beautiful Pure Michigan!”

Another Michigander wrote:

“My favorite place to be in the summer and the winter. So blessed my son and daughter-in-law live there year-round.”

- Bonnie Culfa

Our station editorial saluting the 20th anniversary of Campus Martius’ renovation triggered these comments:

“What a great celebration – the anniversary of Detroit’s main public square. What an exciting time to be a part of the NEXT Detroit!”

- Mark Nikita

Dolly Martinson wrote:

“In Europe they’re all over the place. Plazas, piazzas galore. Pedestrian friendly, traffic free.”

We’ll share more of the many responses we received in future Community Comments.

I’m Chuck Stokes Editorial Director

Broadcast: August 10 - 13, 2023