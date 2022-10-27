Community Comment: Viewers sound off on proposals & race for governor

WXYZ DETROIT — Responses to our Channel 7 Editorial asking you to do your homework before voting on the three statewide proposals on Election Day was amazing! Here’s some of what many eligible voters had to say.

Candace Tooley said:

“Voting yes on all three.”

Jeannie Thilbault wrote:

“VOTE NO ON EVERYONE!!!”

Mark Deda said:

“I am voting in person, like every nation in the world.”

Another viewer wrote:

“Did you know that 5 states have mail-in only voting? Oregon has been doing it since 1998 without a problem. If you ask the people, none of them want to give it up!”

- Paul Yooperski

Frederick Zaidel wrote:

Go Blue Wave

Laura Roth said:

“Plan to vote in person. And after you study all 3, vote no.”

Sherry Lynn:

“Key words, do your ‘informed’ real information not what the media wants you to believe.”

Rick Taylor:

“If you can stand in line for hours to get the job, you can stand in line to vote.”

Jeffrey Clare:

“Vote early, thank your DNC.”

Another viewer wrote:

“Already did my homework and I don’t need your advice WXYZ.”



Ralph Edward Dohring



Another viewer said:

“We are not a Democracy, we are a Constitutional Republic. The Godless Commies have you brainwashed.”

- Paul de Monde

Our editorial asking you to send in your questions for the final gubernatorial debate gave us a boat load of questions on practically every topic imaginable. We used some of them in the actual debate and you can find the rest on WXYZ.com. Thank you for your concern and participation.

That’s it for now. Thanks for writing and watching.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: October 27 - 30, 2022

