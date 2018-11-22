WXYZ Detroit - It’s time to catch up on our Community Comments. Our ongoing editorials about Michigan’s crumbling roads and bridges prompted this comment and question from Michael Zubos. He writes:

“The major issue with our local roads is lack of funding. The state can make I-75 look really nice north of Pontiac all the way to Mackinac but we can’t afford a new section of local roads?”

Our station editorial urging citizens to get out and vote on Election Day generated this reply from Mary Hall-Rayford:

“Thanks Mike Murri for reminding viewers that none of us should take voting or our democracy for granted. As a viewer, I appreciate your efforts to remind us that we have a constitutional right to vote our choice as to who represents our interests best.”

The good news? Michigan had a record turnout this midterm.

Eileen Lynch said:

“Nice opinion, but really? It is no longer one ‘man’ one vote. “

So true. Women and their pink wave swept a lot of people they wanted into office.

Alice Richards wrote:

“Congratulations Channel 7 on your 70th anniversary! The positive impact you’ve had on this city and state can’t be measured.”

And there was this observation about our editorial and Detroit 2020 Town Hall on Proposal 1 Recreational Marijuana):

I learned more from that forum than anything else I have seen or read. Thank you!”

* Alex Johnston

Our pleasure! That’s it for now. Thnaks for writing and watching.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: November 22 - 23, 2018