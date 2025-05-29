Community Comment: Water safety, Neighborhoods Day & Memorial Day 2025

WXYZ DETROIT — Our station editorial about May being water safety month and the Huron-Clinton Metroparks commitment to teaching children how to swim, was “Liked” by almost everyone. But at least one viewer had a different opinion. Robert Hewson wrote:

“People who need ‘tips’ about water safety can generally be assumed to be unintelligent people.”

To which Shivani Buright replied on Facebook.

“Nobody is born knowing everything that there is to know about water safety.”

Our editorial on ARISE Detroit’s 19th annual Neighborhoods Day on Saturday, August 2, prompted this thoughtful comment from Kelly Rice.

“WXYZ Vice President and General Manager Mike Murri did a great job in his recent editorial encouraging residents to take part in this year’s ARISE Detroit Neighborhoods Day. But going forward it would be splendid if an honorable mention would be made to Neighborhoods Day and ARISE Detroit Founder Luther Alton Keith who died unexpectedly in March.Residents know how tirelessly he worked to make Neighborhoods Day a labor of love for all Detroiters. And because of the great love he showed to us he continues to live in our hearts.”

Our editorial on Memorial Day 2025 drew these media posts and memes.

“Armed Forces Day for those still in uniform. Veterans Day for those who hung up their uniform. Memorial Day for those who never made it out of their uniform.”

- Calill Cockerham

Bob Sammut shared two memes:

“This Beach Day…Allowed for this Beach Day…”

“This isn’t simply a day off.This is a day to remember that others paid for every free breath you ever get to take. Freedom.”

Thanks for writing and watching!

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: May 29 – June 1, 2025

