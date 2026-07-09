Community Comment: WXYZ-TV 7 viewers react to America 250

WXYZ DETROIT — Our station editorial and programming about America 250 prompted several comments. Michael Armajo simply said:

“Happy Fourth!”

Our story about nine original freedom documents from the National Archives making their tour stop at The Henry Ford in Dearborn prompted these comments. Matt Lancaster wrote:

“I stood in line for over three hours to see this when it was in Kansas City. Very cool to see such documents/signatures.”

Rick Burris added:

“I will be taking my grandkids to see the history of our great country.”

Karl Lauri said:

“Looks very cool!”

Another viewer made this comment about our hand-written historical U.S. documents:

“Too bad children today will be unable to read the documents since many cannot read or write cursive.”

- Norman Woelk

And, if you’re wondering which historic documents are on display, Kay Ote shared the list. Here’s what you’ll see.

The Articles of Association, George Washington’s Oath of Allegiance, Alexander Hamilton’s Oath of Allegiance, and Aaron Burr’s Oath of Allegiance, the Treaty of Paris, Secret Printing of the Constitution, State Delegation Votes Approving the Constitution, Senate Markup of the Bill of Rights, and William Stone Engraving of the Declaration of Independence.

And finally, this comment:

“Thank you WXYZ-TV Channel 7 for speaking with historians at the Detroit Historical Museum about Detroit prohibition past (and) how the city kept the drinks flowing during the ‘war on alcohol.’”

- Sari M. Cicurel

That’s it for now, thanks for writing and watching.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: July 9 - 12, 2026

