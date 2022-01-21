Editorial: Your chance to participate in Detroit virtual budget forums to shape the city's future

WXYZ DETROIT — For most cities, townships and counties, a yearly budget is where the rubber meets the road for neighborhood spending, services, and employee salaries. In Detroit, Michigan’s largest municipality, the approved fiscal year budget for July 2021 through June 2022 was over $2 billion dollars. Now it’s time to plan the Mayor’s Recommended Annual Budget for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022.

And that’s where you come in. Mayor Mike Duggan and the Detroit City Council want to hear from you. What kind of programs, services and spending priorities would you like to see in your community? Between now and February 8th, a series of virtual forums will be open to the public. We urge you to take advantage of this important opportunity! What’s on your wish list? Better street lighting, smoother roads, more police and fire personnel, or an increase in recreational activities and parks? Whatever it is, this is the time to give city lawmakers your feedback.

Because of the pandemic, virtual forums make it a lot easier and safer for Detroiters to attend. For more information on the dates and times of the forums, just go to WXYZ.com. We have listed all of them on our website, as well as a link to e-mail the Mayor and City Council your comments and documents. This process for citizen participation has never been more user-friendly.

By law, the Mayor must present his next fiscal year budget to City Council in early March. City Council has the power to approve, reject or make changes to it. The Mayor can veto the changes and City Council can override his vetoes. But what’s initially in the budget, begins with you!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: January 20 - 23, 2022

