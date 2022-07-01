Spotlight on the News: Support Michigan Tourism

WXYZ DETROIT —

Summer is officially here. Children and teenagers are out of school. It's time for adults to make plans to maximize the warm weather, vacation time, and quality family activities. It's also a crucial time for the tourism industry in Michigan, and across the nation. Michiganders and visitors have a lot of options.

We have lively cities, beautiful coastlines, great recreation areas, world-class museums, and famous historical sites. And most importantly, we have an abundance of fresh water to live up to our nickname, "The Great Lakes State."

As you search for things to do this summer, we hope you consider the rich diversity of Michigan attractions and geography. With gas prices so high, visiting a location just a short drive away may fit comfortably in your family budget. The Metro Detroit Convention and Visitors Bureau website offers lots of suggestions in Southeast Michigan. For those wanting to venture out a little further, check out Pure Michigan's homepage. The list of summer events is almost endless. We'll post a link to both sites on wxyz.com.

Tourism is big business in Michigan. According to some of the most recent data, our state hosted more than 113 million visitors who spent almost 23 billion here. Tourism is responsible for producing roughly 300-thousand Michigan jobs. It is an industry that has faced monumental challenges during the pandemic But it is persevering as employees work hard to add real value to the word "service."

So, whether it's climbing the Sleeping Bear Dunes, enjoying fudge on Mackinac Island, sunning on the beach in Grand Haven, touring the Henry Ford Museum n Dearborn, or exploring restaurants and venues in downtown Detroit, take advantage this summer of all Michigan has to offer.

I'm Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: June 30 - July 3, 2022

